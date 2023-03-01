“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder announced on Wednesday she is expecting her second child with husband Beau Clark.

“Secrets stress me out,” Schroeder wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of herself and her daughter, Hartford. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.” In the photo, Schroeder’s hand rests on her growing baby bump.

Schroeder and Clark first married in October 2020, but a formal ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19. At the time, Schroeder was pregnant with Hartford, who was born in January 2021. The couple then had a larger wedding ceremony in Italy in May 2022.

News of Schroeder’s first pregnancy came several days after she and co-star Kristin Doute were fired from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020 for racist actions against their former co-star, Faith Stowers. Schroeder apologized for her past actions, and later appeared on the “Tamron Hall” show to talk about the fallout. She explained that she had since hired a diversity coach and had been doing the work to learn more about race and diversity. She also added that she didn’t view herself as a victim of cancel culture.

“This obvs wasn’t my favorite year, but this is the first time I truly know the meaning of thankful,” Schroeder captioned one maternity photo that same year.

Later, she reiterated her gratefulness when announcing the arrival of Hartford.

“We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” the couple said in a statement to People. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl.”

