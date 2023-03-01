Get ready for a new season of historical hijinks, with the premiere date revealed for the third season of Hulu comedy “The Great”.

Elle Fanning stars as Russian monarch Catherine the Great, with Nicholas Hoult as her feckless husband Peter.

On Wednesday, March 1, Fanning took to social media to share a first-look photo from the upcoming season, in which their characters prepare to kiss — a bit of a departure from the previous season, in which the squabbling spouses spent most of their time attempting to literally kill each other.

“Season 3 of ‘The Great’ sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems,” notes the synopsis for the new season of the series, which streams in Canada on Prime Video.

“Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son,” the synopsis continues.

“Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the U.S. ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress,” the synopsis concludes.

The third season of “The Great” arrives Friday, May 12.