Viewers of NBC’s “Today” have noticed the absence of Hoda Kotb for the last week-plus, with the longtime anchor’s last live appearance on the show occurring on Monday, Feb. 17 (she did appear in the Feb. 20 episode, but in a pre-taped segment).

During Wednesday’s episode, co-host Jenna Bush Hager sent a sweet shoutout to Kotb, revealing that she’s been off dealing with a personal issue.

“Willie [Geist] is in for Hoda,” Bush Hager told viewers during the 10 a.m. hour of “Today”, reported People.

“And we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is okay,” she continued. “She’s just got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with.”

Bush Hager added, “We adore her, we’re sending our love to her, and she’s going to be back, right here, very, very soon.”

“Can’t wait to see her back here,” Geist chimed in. “We love you very much, Hoda.”