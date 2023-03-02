Click to share this via email

Priscilla Presley will be showing another side of herself.

This week, Netflix announced that the ex-wife of late King of Rock Elvis Presley will be voicing herself in the new adult animated series “Agent Elvis”.

According to People, Priscilla also serves as the series’ co-creator alongside John Eddie.

It was previously announced that Matthew McConaughey will be voicing Elvis, with Don Cheadle, Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash and many more stars lending their voices.

In a trailer for the series gives animation fans a look at all the comedy and action in store, as Elvis moonlights as a spy vigilante saving the world by night, and rocking out by day.

The animated Priscilla also gets in on the action, fighting off enemies and kissing Elvis at the altar.

“Agent Elvis” premieres March 17.