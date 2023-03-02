Click to share this via email

Travis Scott performs onstage during Don Toliver's concert at Irving Plaza on February 28, 2023 in New York City.

Travis Scott is being accused of causing $12,000 worth of damage at Manhattan, New York City nightclub Nebula early Wednesday morning.

NBC News reported that NY police were searching for the rapper after he allegedly punched a sound engineer. Officers were said to have responded to a call about a bust-up around 3:25 a.m.

The person in question confirmed he’d been “involved in a verbal dispute” with the musician, the NYPD’s ‘s Midtown Precinct South said in a statement.

They added that he’d been accused of turning the alleged dispute “into a physical altercation. Travis Scott punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face,” the statement continued. Scott reportedly damaged a speaker and a video screen before fleeing in a car.

Scott’s spokesperson has since issued a statement on behalf of the rapper’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster.

Schuster insisted, “While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight.

“We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Earlier in the evening, the star had attended Don Toliver’s show at Irving Plaza, before heading to the club for the afterparty.

Scott, who shares two children with ex Kylie Jenner, is expected to still perform as a headline act at this weekend’s Rolling Loud festival at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California.