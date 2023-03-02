Jay Leno spoke about his “brand new face” as he chatted to Kelly Clarkson on her show Wednesday.

The former “Tonight Show” host suffered severe burns to his face, chest and hands on Nov. 12 while he was working on one of his beloved vintage cars with a friend in his garage in Los Angeles.

Clarkson told Leno, “You look great though,” as he replied, “This is a brand new face.”

READ MORE: Jay Leno Suffers Multiple Broken Bones After Getting Strung Across A Parking Lot In Motorcycle Accident: ‘I’m Ok’

Leno continued, “It is, it’s unbelievable. What happened, I was working on a car and I got a face full of gasoline and it caught fire.

“I had been eating a flaming hot Dorito and when I bit into it, it set my face on [fire].”

He went on, “It was interesting. It was all third-degree burns, it was pretty bad. It was pretty bad,” he joked.

“You can’t tell at all,” Clarkson insisted.

READ MORE: Jay Leno Steps Out For Shopping Trip Two Months After Garage Fire

Leno quipped, “No, you think there’d be a zipper here or something. No, this is like a brand new face.”

“Only for the second time in my career am I the new face of comedy,” he added.

Leno’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance came after he spoke to Hoda Kotb about the accident for NBC News’ “Today” back in December.

He recalled, “It was a 1907 White Steam Car. The fuel line was clogged so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’ and so he did.

“And suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire.”

Leno’s friend Dave Killackey was luckily there to rush to his aid.

The star recalled, “And I said to my friend, I said, ‘Dave, I’m on fire.’ And Dave’s like, ‘All right.’ I said, ‘No, Dave, I’m on fire.’ And then, ‘Oh, my God.’ Dave, my friend, pulled me out and jumped on top of me and kind of smothered the fire.”

Lemo sustained third-degree burns and was hospitalized for 10 days at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills Hospital in L.A.

He’s since been involved in a scary motorcycle accident, as well. See more on that in the clip below.