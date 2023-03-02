Hailey Bieber is focusing on love.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old model shared a post on Instagram celebrating husband Justin Bieber’s 29th birthday.

“29 never looked so good ☺️Happy Birthday to you best friend!” she wrote. “Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love. ✨🥳”

The post included a series of photos of Hailey and Justin together, as well as one of the “Sorry” singer as a toddler wrapped up in a towel.

Hailey and Justin first started dating in 2014, making it official in 2016 and tying the knot two years later.

Meanwhile, with her post, the model continued to ignore the ongoing drama exploding among fans on TikTok and other social media platforms, with many speculating about an alleged feud between Hailey and Justin’s ex Selena Gomez.

The rumoured feud allegedly also involved Hailey’s friend Kylie Jenner, who shut down the speculation in a comment on a TikTok video.

“This is reaching,” Jenner wrote. “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Gomez added in the comments, “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”