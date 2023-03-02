Cherry Seaborn is getting the care she needs.

This week, Ed Sheeran announced his new album Subtract, and revealed among the inspirations for the record was his wife being diagnosed with a tumour.

“Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth,” he said in a press release.

Speaking with The Sun, an insider gave more details about Seaborn’s health situation following the diagnosis.

“It’s been an incredibly tough time for Cherry and Ed,” the source said. “The tumour came as a huge shock, and the fact they couldn’t operate straight away was hugely concerning and scary.”

The insider added, “But after Jupiter arrived safely, Cherry has now received the treatment needed and is recovering well. They both hope it will be a much better 2023.”

Sheeran and Seaborn welcomed their second child in May 2022. Their first child was born in 2020.