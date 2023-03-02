The music world is mourning.

Steve Mackey, who was the bassist for British rock band Pulp, has passed away at age 56 after a three-month stay in hospital.

READ MORE: Richard Belzer, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star And Beloved Comedian, Dead At 78

The sad news was announced by his wife, Katie Grand, who wrote about her husband in a post on Instagram.

“After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey,” she wrote, according to The Guardian. “Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken.

Grand continued, “Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words.”

Mackey joined Pulp back in 1989 and played on every album, starting with their third, Separations, as they became one of the most popular bands in the U.K. and around the globe.

READ MORE: Raquel Welch, Actress And Pin-Up Icon, Dead At 82

Pulp went on hiatus in 2002, but have reformed for performances multiple times since 2011.

The band were set to go on another reunion tour beginning summer 2023, but in October, Mackey announced that he wouldn’t be joining.

“I’m exceptionally proud of the body of work we’ve created together … however I’ve decided to continue the work I’m engaged in – music, film-making and photography projects,” he said at the time.