Madonna reportedly has a new man in her life following her split from model boyfriend Andrew Darnell, 23, after around five months of dating.

According to the Daily Mail, the 64-year-old is now dating 29-year-old boxing coach Josh Popper, who runs Bredwinners gym in Manhattan, New York City.

The publication stated Popper, who was said to have starred in an episode of Bravo’s “Summer House”, had been training one of her children.

Last month, Popper shared some snaps posing with Madonna after a recent win.

Sources told Daily Mail that their cozy appearance in the snaps wasn’t just for show and they have reportedly “been seeing each other romantically.”

The sportsman refused to confirm or deny he was dating Madonna when he was approached by the publication for comment.

Madonna recently showed off her new look, sharing a photo of herself after “swelling from surgery” went down.

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

The shot came after Madonna made a special appearance at the 65th Grammy Awards to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith ahead of their performance. However, some viewers decided to take aim at her appearance during the ceremony.

Days later, Madonna addressed her critics in an Instagram post.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” the hitmaker insisted.

The mother of six’s post included, “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”