The Teigen-Legend family are all together.

On Wednedsay night, Chrissy Teigen shared a brand new photo on Instagram of her whole family, including her newborn baby, Esti.

“next goal – all of us AND all the animals (poodle, frenchie, something I dunno terrier, basset hound, two bunnies and bearded dragon, prob something else by the time this loads),” Teigen wrote, alongside the photo of herself, husband John Legend, and their three kids on the couch.

“Love wins,” wrote Sharon Stone in a comment.

“Can I use this for my holiday cards this year because this is family beauty in a photo,” another fan said.

Teigen had previously shared a video on Instagram of her and Legend holding their baby between and kissing Esti on the cheek.

Teigen and Legend announced the birth of their thid child on Jan. 13 during a private concert.

The “All of Me” singer had told the crowd they welcomed “the little baby this morning,” adding, “What a blessed day.”

Days later, Teigen shared the first photo of the new baby on Instagram, revealing her name.