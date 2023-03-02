“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Michael Darby is suing Candiace Dillard Bassett over some comments she made during the latest season of the show.

Darby, who is married to Ashley Darby, was said to have sent Bassett a cease and desist earlier this year after she claimed he had sexual relations with another man, TMZ reported.

She told his wife Ashley, whom he married in 2014, on the show, “Your husband likes to leave you and go to a man named [censored]’s house and suck his d**k.”

The show bleeped out the person’s alleged identity, but she suggested Darby had paid for sex.

Darby is allegedly seeking $2 million in damages.

Fans of the show are well aware that Bassett doesn’t have the best relationship with the Darbys.

Bassett recently appeared on “Watch What Happens Live”, where she said that Ashley Darby needed to “shut the f**k up.”