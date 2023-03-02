“We’ve been schooled by a barbarian named Logan Roy.”

On Thursday, HBO dropped the full trailer for the upcoming fourth and final season of the acclaimed drama “Succession”.

The trailer gives fans of the series a glimpse at the escalating war within the Roy family, as patriarch Logan Roy faces off against his children in a battle for supremacy.

“The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed,” the official synopsis reads.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck all return for the new season, along with J. Smith-Cameron, Alexander Skarsgård and more.

Last month, creator Jesse Armstrong revealed in a New Yorker interview that the new season of the show will be its last.

“I got together with a few of my fellow-writers before we started the writing of Season 4, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?'” Armstrong recalled. “And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

“Succession season 4 premieres March 26.