A classic theme park ride is getting a new look on the big screen.

On Thursday, Disney debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming horror comedy “Haunted Mansion”, based on the iconic Disneyland ride.

Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson and Chase W. Dillon, the movie is about “a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.”

Photo: Disney

The trailer reveals many of the film’s wild, ghostly encounters, many of which are directly inspired by moments from the ride.

Director Justin Simien said in a statement, “As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction.”

In 2003, Eddie Murphy starred in “The Haunted Mansion”, also based on the ride.

The film also stars Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

“Haunted Mansion” opens in theatres July 28.