On the occasion of Chris Martin’s birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow sent him a heartfelt note. When the Coldplay vocalist celebrated his birthday, the actress posted a tribute to him on Instagram.

Paltrow shared a selfie featuring herself and ex-husband Martin, where the two are all smiles.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend❤️we love you, cajm,” Paltrow captioned the photo.

Martin and Paltrow divorced in 2014. Paltrow and producer Brad Falchuk, who turned 49 on Sunday, are now a happy couple. Paltrow also shared a sweet message for her husband on social media on the occasion of his birthday and also revealed that he is not on social media.

Martin and Paltrow first met in 2002 during one of Martin’s Coldplay concerts. They began dating and tied the knot soon after.