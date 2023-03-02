Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Padma Lakshmi is back and will again make you “Taste the Nation.”

READ MORE: Padma Lakshmi Is ‘Relieved’ That Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie Is Recovering After Stabbing Attack

The acclaimed cuisine and travel documentary series will be back this spring on Hulu. In season 2, Lakshmi continues her quest to take viewers on a tour of the United States while examining the various groups that have influenced modern American cuisine.

Padma Lakshmi Gives a First Look at Season 2 of Her Travel Show 'Taste the Nation' https://t.co/onTuh4ey11 — People (@people) March 2, 2023

The host and executive producer are seen in photos from the series passing past a Ukrainian eatery in New York City. The additional first-look photos depict Lakshmi receiving a close-up view of Cambodian cuisine and festivities in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Padma Lakshmi — PHOTO: CRAIG BLANKENHORN/HULU

Padma Lakshmi — PHOTO: CRAIG BLANKENHORN/HULU

“Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition,” a four-part holiday special, won a James Beard Media Award for Long Form Visual Media in June. Lakshmi won Best Program Host for “Taste the Nation“ and Top Chef the next day at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards.

On May 5, Hulu will begin streaming “Taste the Nation” season 2.