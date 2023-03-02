This is one killer lottery.

On Thursday, Prime Video announced the new action-comedy “Grand Death Lotto” from director Paul Feig, starring Awkwafina, John Cena and Simu Liu.

“In the very near future, the Grand Lottery has been established in economically challenged California,” the official logline reads. “The only catch? Kill the winner before sundown and you can legally claim their prize.

“New LA transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis (Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission.”

The screenplay for the film is penned by Rob Yescombe (“Outside the Wire”).

“I love action comedy and extreme physical comedy and this movie has both in abundance, as well as a boatload of heart and hilarity,” Feig says of the film. “This lotto will make winners of us all.”

No word yet on when the film will head into production, and a release date is still to be announced.