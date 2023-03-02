Homer Laffoon is turning 21!

The son of the late Anne Heche celebrated his milestone birthday in San Francisco with his dad Coley on Thursday.

Coley shared an array of pics from over the years, with the caption including: “21 years.goes fast. Before you know it the journey of a lifetime has become two lives. Intertwined, inseparable in the sense that what is in one is in the other. Homer is in me as much as I’m in him. It’s baked in.”

He added of their plans, “We’re spending two nights in San Fran, a father-son trip celebrating this symbolic passage into adulthood. He’s come through his challenges on his terms. Can’t ask for much more. Has a promising new job, great friends, is a loving son and brother. Hopefully that is conveyed in the faces in the pictures here. He’s doing great and it feels so good.”

His lengthy post gave a couple of special shout-outs, as well as mentioning his ex late wife Anne, who died on August 11, 2022 following a car crash in Los Angeles.

Coley shared, “Impossible not to close my eyes and think of @anneheche zooming around the cosmos, swinging by Northern California, smiling her knowing and still vulnerable smile as she races past. He’s good Anne. Thank you for trusting him to me. It’s going to keep being great. I promise.”

He finished up by writing: “Finally, fair warning, we have a great day planned and I can’t promise there wont be another photo dump.

“To everyone else, thanks for being part of this ride. We’re all intertwined and I’m so glad.”

Anne was married to Coley from 2001-2009. She also has son Atlas, 13, with James Tupper.