Life imitates art with the release of “Daisy Jones & The Six” album Aurora.

The film stars Riley Keough in the titular role along with Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, and others.

The talents portraying the fictional band took it a step further by actually recording and releasing the album Aurora which came out today.

Keough announced the release on Instagram with the caption, “So the Aurora album is officially out today. I’m so grateful that I got the opportunity to know what it’s like to record an album, it’s an experience I will always hold close to my heart. Thank you @blakemills and @tonyberg1 for your genius and your time.”

She also shared a behind-the-scenes snippet of herself laughing as she admitted she didn’t know the “vocal melody or the key” for a song.

Despite any hiccups, fans have embraced the album with executive producer Reese Witherspoon celebrating its climb to the top of U.S. iTunes.

“WOW!! Look what YOU did??! ❤️ If you want to know ALL the lyrics, stream Aurora HERE: https://daisyjonesandthesix.lnk.to/Aurora!RW,” she tweeted.

The success of the album could see Keough releasing more music as she previously admitted to ET she was surprised by how enjoyable the process was.

“It’s much more fun than acting. I mean, it was a crazy journey for us because neither of us had ever sang really or played guitar. To be honest, we were kind of awful to begin with,” she said at the time.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” comes out on Mar. 3.