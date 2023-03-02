Your favourite show is back!

On April 14, Prime Video will resume airing “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The world will bid farewell to Midge, Susie, Joel, Abe, Rose, Shirley, and Moishe at the end of the season as the last season is the fifth. The series’ star, Rachel Brosnahan, was seen during the final season’s filming and offered her thoughts on the episode’s conclusion in November.

“That’s a series finale on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Brosnahan wrote at the time. ‘This thing was lightning in a bottle. A cast, crew, and creators who traveled back in time for five years together. I change my life. I am forever grateful. I’ll have more words later, but for now… Thank you and good night.’”

That’s our show everyone. Thanks for coming to our #MaiselWatchParty finale and making Season 4 a success! Until next time. pic.twitter.com/l28VRau6Vx — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) March 12, 2022

When “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” made its Amazon Prime Video debut in 2017, it immediately became popular.

It struck a chord with viewers when a divorced housewife in the late 1950s started a career in comedy.