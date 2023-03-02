“Gone with the Wind” originally had a more fraught relationship with its portrayal of slavery.

The 1939 film has frequently been criticized for its depiction of slavery on a plantation, but Historian David Vincent Kimel reveals the script had a very different approach in several cut key scenes.

In an article for The Ankler, he detailed his explosive finds in his purchase of the 301-page shooting script which included two different schools of thought regarding how to approach history. “Rival groups of screenwriters on the script emerged: ‘Romantics’ and ‘Realists’ who amped up scenes of mistreatment to highlight the brutality of Scarlett’s character and even condemn the institution of slavery itself,” wrote Kimel.

He purchased the script in 2020 for $15,000 and estimates less than a dozen copies remain.

The film adapted Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel with producer David O. Selznick hiring over a dozen screenwriters to tackle the script. According to Kimel, after completion Selznick ordered all copies of shooting scripts to be destroyed.

Detailing the “realists'” scenes of slavery, the writer noted key scenes such as the protagonist enacting punishment on her slaves.

She “deliberately raises her switch and brings it down upon Prissy’s back.” Scarlett’s character also swears at Mammy in a cut scene from the script, after she “expresses regret over having to engage in hard labor.”

“I discovered that Schuessler’s Rainbow Script was a mosaic that actually represented the perspectives of numerous screenwriters,” Kimel explained. “Much of the excised material was a harsh portrayal of the mistreatment of the enslaved workers on [character] Scarlett’s plantation, including references to beatings, threats to throw ‘Mammy’ out of the plantation for not working hard enough, and other depictions of physical and emotional violence.”

Other writers, including F. Scott Fitzgerald, pushed for a portrayal which emphasized the “romance of the old South”. Selznick even pushed for Black actors specifically to use the n-word in the film.

“Selznick’s struggles over the exclusion of the KKK and the n-word from the script and his negotiations with the NAACP and his Black cast are the stuff of legend. But the producer’s decision to entertain scenes showcasing the horrors of slavery before deciding to cut them has never been told (in addition to scenes of Rhett Butler’s suicidal ideation with a gun, and even a cross-dressing rioter),” noted Kimel.

Aside from the battle over the depiction of slaves on the plantation, another unused scene involved Clark Gable’s Rhett Butler contemplating suicide.

“Gone with the Wind” was removed from HBO’s catalogue in 2020, with the network noting it would eventually return with a “discussion of its historical context and a denouncement” of the portrayal and treatment of Black slaves.