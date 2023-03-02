Chaka Khan isn’t holding back when it comes to voicing her thoughts on that Rolling Stone “200 Greatest Singers Of All Time” list.

The list had everybody talking when it was revealed at the start of 2023, mainly because Celine Dion was left off it altogether.

However, Khan also has a problem with the publication ranking her at No. 29.

The musician ranted in a chat with Andrew Goldman on his “The Originals” podcast for Los Angeles Magazine, “These are blind b***hes! They are blind as a motherf**king bat! They need hearing aids… These must be the children of Helen Keller!” when she learned she was behind her frenemy Mary J. Blige.

She added of Mariah Cary nabbing the No. 5 spot: “That must be payola or some s**t like that.”

Khan then said of Adele coming in at number 22: “OK, I quit.”

READ MORE: Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside ‘Rolling Stone’ Office Over ‘Greatest Singers’ List Exclusion

She quipped of Joan Baez nabbing the No. 189 spot: “Let’s be honest, the b***h cannot sing!” but admitted, “Now she was a good writer.”

Khan did say the top spot was correct though, saying of Aretha Franklin being at No. 1: “As she f**king should be. Thank you there’s justice somewhere!” Page Six reported.

She added of Whitney Houston coming in at No. 2, “Great… I’m the one who introduced her to [music mogul] Clive [Davis].

“And I introduced her to the business,” she continued. “I made her mother bring her down to the studio and sing background with me. Her and Luther Vandross. They both sang background for me on my albums.”

READ MORE: Chaka Khan Says Joni Mitchell’s Music ‘Saved’ Her Life

Not ending the discussion there, she said of Beyoncé being at No. 8: “I don’t have anything to say about Beyoncé. She’s a great singer… She’s got the chops. She does.”

However, despite having a lot to say about the list in question, Khan admitted she didn’t know it existed until that interview.

“I didn’t even know what the hell you were talking about, so obviously this don’t mean a great deal to me,” she told the host.

“These people don’t quantify or validate me in any way.”