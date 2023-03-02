Riley Keough, who was promoting her upcoming series “Daisy Jones & the Six,” made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” She discussed her ability to have what she called “premonitions” about her life and career, saying she “knew” she’d marry her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, while they were on their second date.

Petersen and Keough have been happily married for over eight years, and on their second date, the actress foresaw their future as a couple.

“I don’t see the future, but I know certain things are going to happen,” she revealed. “Like, when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date, and I thought, ‘I’m going to marry him and have kids with him.’ I just knew. We didn’t even say ‘I love you’ yet.”

Keough also spoke about how she professed her love to her now-husband.

“It certainly wasn’t at that point,” she said. “I thought, ‘If I tell him now, he will leave me here in Australia at the gas station.’”

During filming “Mad Max: Fury Road” in 2012, Keough first got to know Smith-Petersen. Despite their on-set introductions, they didn’t begin dating until the following year when filming Australia’s do-over scenes.