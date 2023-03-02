Gisele Bündchen is sharing her wisdom.

In a post on her Instagram account, the 42-year-old supermodel opened up about the importance of being healthy in both body and mind.

“Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It’s about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions,” she wrote. “When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better.”

“It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing?” she continued. “Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!”

Bündchen has been through major life changes of late, having announced in October 2022 than she and husband Tom Brady had divorced after more than a decade together.

The couple had first met in 2006 on blind date, making their red carpet debut as a couple in 2008.

In 2009, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a Catholic Church in Santa Monica, and held a larger wedding celebration later that year in Costa Rica.