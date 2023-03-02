Christina Aguilera isn’t afraid to admit she sometimes has a little help in the beauty department.

The singer, 42, who has partnered with Xeomin and Merz Aesthetics, an injectable used to improve the look of frown lines between the eyebrows, tells Allure: “I think we all can rely on a little help,” adding: “Why not?”

Aguilera says of her general attitude toward cosmetic injectables: “I think it’s great to share and to be honest and open about what you’re doing — in your comfort zone, of course. I’ve always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks, and things like that.

“But I’m a pretty reserved person when it comes to a lot of things. I think to each their own, and I think we [should] all do what’s right for us, so I don’t believe in judgment where that’s concerned whatsoever. But for me, I like to make sure what I put in my body is the safest it can be. I live a big life,” she continues.

The hitmaker also says it’s important to her that she doesn’t change her face too much, telling the mag: “When I’m on stage, authenticity in my face comes first. I have a very expressive face, and when I sing, the emotion there has got to come through. I don’t have time to have a stoic, still face. For me, it’s about bringing that realness to the stage and my daily life while still doing what I can to feel and look my best. So Xeomin felt like the safest choice for me.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Aguilera talks about the scrutiny that people, particularly female performers, face when it comes to appearance and cosmetic matters.

She shares, “I totally see that. I see some people struggle with it more than others, and it makes me really sad, but it’s not even their fault. It’s a lot of stigma, a lot of old-school behaviour and ideals that women have to look a certain way and that it’s shameful to get older.

“I’ve grown up in this business. I started performing at six or seven and then I broke when I was a teenager. No matter what you do, you’re going to have people that hate on you. The bigger you are and the more successful, unfortunately, that comes with more hate or more scrutiny. And I’m a very sensitive person, but I’m also very tough at the end of the day.”

Aguilera adds of being around in the social media era, “Social media wasn’t around when I was coming up, and now I feel bad for people that don’t want to be in the business and just look at comments. My daughter’s not there yet with looking or posting yet, but I’m very conscious of the day when these things happen.

“The re-release of the ‘Beautiful’ video was about being mindful of what we’re teaching our kids. I always try to impose individuality, doing what she feels is right for her. Even when she goes to pick out her clothes and she’s like, ‘I just don’t know what to wear.’ I’m like, ‘Wear what you like. It doesn’t matter at the end of the day. You’re going to have an amazing day and you’re going to feel amazing. It’s just clothes.'”

Aguilera also discusses her new injectables partnership with People, sharing of wanting to maintain a “natural look”: “We like expression, especially in my line of work. I don’t want to have a frozen face. Whether it’s being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion.”

She adds of getting older, “Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach. I’ve seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I’ve gotten older, I look back, and I’m like, ‘God, every stage is a new era.’ I’m really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That’s the thing to truly embrace. It’s harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession.”

Xtina continues: “I also think that everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age. It’s a very personal conversation — what works for some people might not work for others.”