The critically acclaimed hit series “The Way Home” has been ordered for a second season by Hallmark Channel.

The multigenerational family drama with a time travel twist, which premiered on January 15, stars Andie MacDowell (“Maid”), Chyler Leigh (“Supergirl”, “Grey’s Anatomy”), Evan Williams (“Blonde”), Sadie LaflammeSnow (“The Apprentice”) Alex Hook (“I Am Frankie”), Al Mukadam (“Pretty Hard Cases”), Jefferson Brown (“Masters of Romance”) and David Webster (“Luckiest Girl Alive”).

“The Way Home” — Photo: Courtesy of Hallmark Media

“The Way Home” tells the story of “three generations of women – Kat Landry (Leigh), her teen Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell) – who are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, life-changing events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town and she remains estranged from Del to this day.”

“At a crossroads in her life, Kat moves back with Alice to her family’s farm though the reunion isn’t what Kat envisioned. When Alice and Kat unwittingly discover the ability to travel between the past and present, mother and daughter are determined to unearth the truth around the earlier tragedies as they try to change the course of events.”

“Kat’s childhood friend Elliot (Williams) is there for them in both eras as they navigate their journeys across time, helping the three women find their way back to each other,” as per the official synopsis.

Since its premiere, “The Way Home” has been a ratings winner, regularly topping Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Potomac”, TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” and HGTV’s “Home Town” on Sunday nights.

“The press and our audience have enthusiastically embraced ‘The Way Home’ from the first episode making the decision to renew the series an easy one,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue the journey of the Landry family and can’t wait for fans to see what’s next.”

Meanwhile, Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development at Hallmark Media praised the show’s writers and producers for creating such “a rich, textured story filled with heart and mixed with intrigue that’s proven to be a winning combination.”

“Season two is sure to bring more drama and mystery as the Landry family’s history is revealed,” Ferneau added in a statement.

“The Way Home” currently airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.