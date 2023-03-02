Click to share this via email

Even geniuses need help sometimes.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the new comedy series “Unstable”, starring Rob Lowe as an eccentric entrepreneur with some serious problems, opposite his real-life son John Owen Lowe

“Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He’s also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe) is… none of those things.”

Photo: Netflix

“Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?”

The series, produced by Lowe, his son, Victor Fresco and Marc Buckland also stars Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch.

“Unstable” premieres March 30.