The minds behind “Yellowjackets” are in it for the long haul.

In the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, the hit series graces the magazine’s cover, and co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson share more details about what’s in store.

“The original plan was about five seasons, and we feel like we’re still on track for that,” Lyne reveals.

Explaining that while “there’s always room for things,” she adds, “we don’t really see this as being more than a five-season show. I think that there are shows that can go forever, but I think that when you’re telling such a deeply serialized story and it’s about these characters’ lives, you want to reach a satisfying conclusion and not just drag things out forever.”

Lyne continues, “This isn’t really one of those setup shows where it can go anywhere. So far, we’ve been really on track. Season 2 is largely what we always planned, but you do make a lot of discoveries along the way and so it’s always a little bit surprising.”

Of course, despite all their plans, there may still be some changes to the journey they’ve got sketched out as the show continues.

“In terms of some of the major places that we wanted to land or move the story to, that is happening, but a lot of the dynamics and what it means to the characters are different than I necessarily thought they would be,” Nickerson says.

“Some of the major sign posts are still happening, they’re just happening in different ways, which I kind of feel like is perfect for keeping the experience alive and vital on our side. We take a lot of excitement from the discovery portion,” he adds. “It’s a big part of our process and the thing that we enjoy the most about doing this. We feel like the architecture that we started with is still holding up, but all the rooms are turning out pretty different in this exciting way.”

“Yellowjackets” season 2 is set to premiere March 24.