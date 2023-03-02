Amid dating rumours between Avril Lavigne and Tyga, the two were spotted partying together in Paris during Fashion Week.

The musicians tried to maintain a low profile as they arrived in the same vehicle to Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kuku restaurant on Wednesday, TMZ reports. The spotting comes just one day after they both attended the Courrèges runway show.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Dons A Statement Look Covered In Strong-Worded Quotes After Mod Sun Split

Lavigne’s trip to Paris also comes about a week after news broke that the “Sk8er Boi” singer called off her engagement with Mod Sun, roughly one year after he proposed in the same city. Sources told TMZ that for several months the couple were on and off before going their separate ways.

Mod Sun’s rep also told the outlet that the singer was unaware things were over with Lavigne since he was on tour promoting his God Save the Teen album when news broke of their split. Since then, he took to Instagram sharing that his “entire life completely changed” in one week leaving him heartbroken.

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Are Just Friends’ Amid Milan Meetup, Source Says

Before Lavigne called off their engagement, she was spotted hugging Tyga last month outside Nobu restaurant in Malibu. After having dinner together, the two appeared to leave in the same vehicle. At the time, sourced told TMZ that they were just friends.

Whether or not the pair are more than just friends, Lavigne and Tyga have been spending more time together, especially after going public with her breakup.