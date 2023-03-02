The “Super Mario Bros.” cast already getting up to hijinks.

While getting ready for their appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the crew pranked fellow castmate Jack Black by telling him they were all dressing in costumes of their character.

Jack Black. — Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Hilarity ensued as Clarkson had to track down the actor backstage where she found him dressed up at the giant turtle Bowser.

“I’m not going out there,” Black told the host. “Everybody said we’re going to get dressed in costumes, and I’m the only stupid guy that got dressed in a costume and I’m not going out there now.”

Using her hosting skills, the singer managed to coax the actor out by calling the others “stupid — you look awesome”.

Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Chris Pratt. (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

After showing off some impressive high kicks, the Tenacious D singer showed there was no bad blood between him and the cast, despite his inability to change his outfit.

“I think it was like a really funny trick they played on me, like we’re all gonna get dressed in character and then they didn’t, and I can’t get it off now ’cause like someone put super glue in there,” he said.

Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day, Chris Pratt, Kelly Clarkson. (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Still, he cheekily turned to Keegan-Michael Key and told him, “I am so mad at you!”

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day star as Mario and Luigi in the new film, and Key plays Toad. The movie also features Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” opens in theaters on April 7.