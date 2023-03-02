Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s boyfriend has been arrested. On Tuesday, Dralin Carswell was arrested in Irwington, Georgia, for DUI while his 17-year-old girlfriend was in the car, arrest and booking information obtained by ET shows.

In addition to the DUI charge, Carswell was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, following too closely, failure to maintain lane and speeding.

Carswell spent two days in jail after his arrest, and was eventually released on $25,000 bond.

READ MORE: Mama June Reacts to Daughter Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Considering Weight Loss Surgery

ET has reached out to Thompson and Carswell for comment.

Thompson has been dating Carswell, who’s five years her senior, for more than two years. When ET spoke with Thompson in July, she addressed public criticism of her relationship.

“In our relationship, the two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap and definitely because he’s Black and I’m white and we’re an interracial couple,” she said. “I don’t care because, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we’re happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don’t really care.”

READ MORE: Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Addresses Criticism Over Age Gap With Boyfriend Dralin (Exclusive)

As for her favourite part of her relationship, she said, “I like how it’s never quiet when we’re around each other, we’re always talking about something — it’s never an awkward moment, silence or none of that. We’re always just talking about something.”

More From ET:

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson on Why She’s Seriously Considering Weight-Loss Surgery (Exclusive)

Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Selfie With Ex-Husband Chris Martin on His Birthday: ‘We Love You’