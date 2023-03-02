Jazz Musician and composer Wayne Shorter is a recipient of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. Here, he is photographed on October 08, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Visionary composer, saxophonist and visual artist Wayne Shorter has passed away at the age of 89.

His cause of death remains unknown, however the devoted husband, father and grandfather was surrounded by his loving family in Los Angeles at the time of his transition. He is survived by his wife Carolina, daughters Miyako and Mariana, and newly-born grandson Max.

Prior to his death, Shorter won his 13th Grammy award in February.

During the last few prolific years of his life, the extraordinary musician attained his opera …Iphigenia, written in collaboration with Esperanza Spalding, which played to widespread critical acclaim across the country in 2020, and released his Grammy-winning triple album and graphic novel EMANON in 2018.

“Wayne Shorter, my best friend, left us with courage in his heart, love and compassion for all, and a seeking spirit for the eternal future,” said Herbie Hancock, Shorter’s closest friend and collaborator for more than six decades.

“He was ready for his rebirth. As it is with every human being, he is irreplaceable and was able to reach the pinnacle of excellence as a saxophonist, composer, orchestrator, and recently, composer of the masterful opera …Iphigenia,” he continued in a statement, also shared to his Twitter account. “I miss being around him and his special Wayne-isms but I carry his spirit within my heart always.”

Don Was, president of Blue Note Records, also shared a statement with ET Canada, that reads: “Maestro Wayne Shorter was our hero, guru, and beautiful friend. His music possessed a spirit that came from somewhere way, way beyond and made this world a much better place. Likewise, his warmth and wisdom enriched the lives of everyone who knew him. Thankfully, the work he left behind will stay with us forever. Our hearts go out to Carolina and all who loved him.”

For more than 60 years, Shorter, who was born August 25, 1933 in Newark, New Jersey, left an indelible mark on the development of music. He first rose to prominence in 1959 when he joined Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, a precocious 26-year-old tenor saxophonist who transformed the group into a modern jazz juggernaut with his inventive improvisations and brilliant compositions such as “Lester Left Town”, “Children of the Night”, and “Free for All”, which were heard on Blue Note albums including The Big Beat, Mosaic, and Indestructible.

The fearless and passionate innovator was eventually signed by Alfred Lion to his own recording deal where Shorter went on to make a spectacular run of classic albums for Blue Note between 1964-1970 including Night Dreamer, Juju, Speak No Evil, Adam’s Apple, Schizophrenia and Super Nova. Some of Shorter’s most beloved compositions were introduced on these albums, including “Witch Hunt”, “Infant Eyes”, “Footprints” and many more.

In the ’60s, Shorter also collaborated with late trumpeter and composer, Miles Davis, first as a member of the trumpeter’s trailblazing quintet with Hancock, Ron Carter and Tony Williams, and later as a part of Davis’ early fusion masterpieces. In 1970, Shorter went on to co-found the pioneering group, Weather Report, with keyboardist Joe Zawinul. Since 2001, he’s led his own highly acclaimed quartet with Danilo Perez, John Pattitucci and Brian Blade.

In 2013, Shorter made a significant return to Blue Note with the release of his live album Without a Net and, in 2018, he returned with EMANON.