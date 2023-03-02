Kourtney Kardashian is clapping back at a fan who asked if she’s pregnant. In the exchange, captured by the Instagram account, Comments By Celebs, Kourtney took to the comments of her latest Instagram post, promoting her vitamin brand, Lemme, to respond to a fan who questioned if she’s expecting.

The series of behind-the-scenes photos featured Kourtney in a pair of yellow latex pants, which she paired with a matching cropped sweater. The mother of three not only showed off the vitamins in the shots from her latest campaign but her figure as well in a midriff-bearing look, which had one fan commenting, “Is she pregnant.”

Kourtney was quick to reply in the comments, citing her recent IVF journey as the reason for a perceived change in her appearance.

“The after affects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much) … also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?” Kourtney wrote adding a yellow heart emoji.

Kourtney has been open with her fans about her IVF journey. In December, the 43-year-old reality TV personality took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was getting her health back on track after struggling with her IVF treatments while attempting to conceive a child with her husband, Travis Barker.

Posting a photo of her treadmill, which reads that she ran three miles in 31 minutes and 31 seconds, Kourtney wrote, “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!,” adding a series of smiley face emojis and drawing a gold star.

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram Stories

Kourtney and Travis documented their attempts to welcome a child of their own during season 1 of the family’s Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. At the time, Kourtney claimed that the medication she’d been given for IVF had harmful, lasting side effects.

“The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause, literally into menopause,” Kourtney told her mom, Kris Jenner, during an episode, adding that the medication “put me into depression.”

Kourtney, who tried a variety of different tactics including extreme cleanses, also said of the IVF medication, “I think because I’m so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it’s having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us.”

The couple switched their focus to their wedding in 2022, announcing in September that they had paused their IVF journey for the time being.

