Bebe Rexha knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to shoot her shot.

The “I’m Good” singer recently slid into Snoop Dogg’s DMs and told ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté all about it.

“I had this song on my new album and I was like, Man, I would love Snoop Dogg on this. And I was like, You know what? Let me just send him a message on Instagram,” she recounted. “I was like, what? You know what I mean? Like how it could hurt?”

READ MORE: Bebe Rexha Strips Down To Pink Lingerie To Take On Céline Dion TikTok Challenge

The singer, 33, then recalled the message she sent to Snoop.

“I was like, ‘Hey, Snoop, I have this song called ‘Satellite’. And I think it would be really awesome if you were on it. I’d love to send it to you. And if you like it, great. If not, that’s totally fine’,” she shared.

After hitting send, Rexha was totally unprepared for what happened next.

“He literally FaceTimed me the next morning at 7 a.m. being like, check your inbox,” she said. “When I check[ed] my email, it was the song with Snoop on it.”

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Says Dionne Warwick ‘Outgangstered’ Him And Tupac Over Misogynistic Lyrics

The “Young, Wild & Free” rapper wasted no time getting back to Rexha and luckily she’s “obsessed” with the track.

However, what we want to know is whether or not Rexha was ready to answer a FaceTime at that time.

“No way,” the singer said. “My hair was a mess. I had just woken up and I’m like, Okay, well, I have to pick this up.”

“Sometimes in life you got to go for what you love,” she added.

READ MORE: ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Album Reaches No.1 On U.S. iTunes

Rexha’s upcoming new album will also feature another collab with Dolly Parton.

While the singer called the country queen an “icon,” she shared that Parton is “one of my favourite artists [and] songwriters,” noting that she wrote the iconic ballad “I Will Always Love You”, also famously sung by Whitney Houston.

Details surrounding Rexha’s new album, such as the title and release date, have been kept under wraps.