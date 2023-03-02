Drake has two regrets when it comes to his years-long career.

The rapper admitted that he wishes he hadn’t name-dropped his exes and called out older rappers in his past songs.

“I hate hearing that s**t,” Drake told Lil Yachty while recently chatting with the fellow rapper on “Moody Conversations”, referencing his 2016 track “Weston Road Flows”, in which he raps about retiring at 35.

“I think that, and sometimes when I’ve said girls’ names in songs, maybe those are the two things that I look back on and I’m like, ‘Maybe I could’ve done without, like, sh*ting on people for age or disrupting somebody’s life,’” the rapper shared.

While Drake clarified that “the lyrics are never with ill intent,” he revealed that he was once confronted about it by one of his exes.

“I had somebody tell me one time, ‘You know, it’s not necessarily what you’re saying about me, it’s the fact that you said it,’” he recalled. “‘You don’t know who my boyfriend is at the time, or you don’t know what my family knows or doesn’t know. And if you express any form of discontent for me and call me by name in a song, then all of a sudden I’m left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I’ve tried to build up for myself.’”

Although the Canadian musician said he’s tried his “best to stop doing that,” his feelings sometimes get the best of him, itching the need to pour out his emotions.

“But I like to be honest in music too so that one’s a push and pull,” he said.

Amongst Drake’s seven studio albums, the 36-year-old called out some of the biggest celebs including Rihanna and SZA.

In 2020’s “ Now”, he claimed a brief romance with SZA, rapping: “Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.” Later that year, the “Kill Bill” singer confirmed their previous relationship.

Drake also referenced his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in 2018’s “Diplomatic Immunity” via the lyrics “2010 was when I lost my halo/2017, I lost a J. Lo.”

Additionally, Drake famously sung the lyrics “Kiki, do you love me?” in 2018’s “In My Feelings” about a woman named Kiki. While many thought the Grammy-winning rapper may have been referring to Kim Kardashian, it was later revealed to be about a woman named K’yanna Barber.