Dua Lipa was spotted holding hands with a new man.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 27-year-old “Levitating” singer was photographed leaving Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday with Romain Gavras, a 41-year-old French music video director who previously dated Rita Ora. The pair both wore all black ensembles as they exited the event hand-in-hand.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Spotted Hanging Out With Toronto’s Mustafa

This wasn’t the first time the two have been linked. Last month, Lipa and Gavras were spotted leaving a London party together, following the BAFTA Awards.

A source claimed that the duo have been “quietly getting to know each other for months,” The Sun reported.

“They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common,” the insider told the outlet.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Praises ‘Wonderful And Gracious’ Dua Lipa Amid Dating Rumours

“Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it,” the source continued, adding, “They’re both really creative people.”

Since Lipa’s split from Anwar Hadid in late 2021, the musician has been linked to multiple potential suitors. In September, she was seen on an “intimate” dinner date with Trevor Noah in New York City. However, the following month she declared she was single on her podcast. Flash forward to December, Lipa was rumoured to be dating Jack Harlow after a source claimed he “was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].”