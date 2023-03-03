If there’s a feud going on, Selena Gomez isn’t sweating it.

Days after announcing a break from social media amid fan speculation over a feud with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, Gomez is back on Instagram with family vacay photos.

On Thursday, the “Only Murders int he Building Star” shared photos from a family fishing trip with her half-sister Gracie Elliott Teefey.

“Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!” she wrote in the caption, alongside photos of them on the boat and holding up their impressive catch.

Gomez has frequently shared her outings with her 9-year-old sister publicly, and she even brought Gracie along to walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes in January.

Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 – Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Late last month, Gomez announced she would be “taking a second from social media,” amid fan speculation about a feud with Jenner and Bieber.

Selena Gomez announces on TikTok live that she’s taking a break from social media: “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.” pic.twitter.com/rJ7WvjOPEA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

“I’m 30, I’m too old for this,” she said of all the social media drama.

The alleged feud between them has been going on since at least January, when Bieber posted and then deleted a TiKTok video featuring Jenner and another friend lip-syncing the words, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

Gomez later reacted to a fan-made TikTok video implying that Bieber’s clip was meant as a jab at her, writing in the comments, “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down. Be nice to everyone! x.”

Since then, there have been a number of other social media posts fans have taken to be jabs at Gomez, including a post from Jenner, prompting the reality star and Gomez to both respond shutting down any notion of a feud.