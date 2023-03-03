Billie Eilish has taken a big step in her relationship with the internet.

Appearing along with her brother Finneas on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, the “Bad Guy” singer revealed that she has deleted all her social media apps.

“I don’t look at it anymore,” she said of social media, when the host brought up the subject.

She then revealed, “I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me.”

“Cause dude, you didn’t have the internet to grow up with,” Eilish continued. “For me, it was such a big part of – not my childhood, I wasn’t an iPad baby, thank god – but honestly, I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet that it wasn’t so internet-y, I had such a childhood, and I was doing stuff all the time.”

The 21-year-old added, “And then when I became a pre-teen, there were iPhones, and as I got a little older, there was all of what has become, but being a pre-teen and a teenager on the internet, those were my people, I was one of them.”