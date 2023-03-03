Haley Lu Richardson revealed one “iconic” scene with Jennifer Coolidge didn’t make it onto “The White Lotus” season 2.

Coolidge has been winning multiple awards for her role as Tanya on the much-loved show.

When discussing her “favourite moment” with the actress on set, Richardson, who played Tanya’s assistant Portia, told E! News: “My favourite moment with her was this part of the scene that actually didn’t make it in the show.

“It was iconic and it was so cool. I got to see something iconic that she did that no one else will get to see.”

Richardson shared of what happened in the scene in question, “It was at this scene at breakfast where she’s like ‘Do you think Greg is cheating on me?’

“She went off on this tangent that wasn’t in the script where she was like, ‘Do you? Do you?’ Looking around at everyone at breakfast just screaming ‘Do you?’

“The rest of the time we were filming we were all just saying ‘Do you?!’”

Coolidge’s last big win was at Sunday’s 2023 SAG Awards, where she took home the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

“It’s been a very special year and you know, overwhelming,” the “Legally Blonde” star said while delivering another memorable speech following wins at the 2022 Emmys and 2023 Golden Globes.

“And ‘White Lotus’ and Mike White writing me this great part that went on for two seasons, and just HBO giving me the thumbs up to let me to it.”

“I just want to say,” she continued, before getting emotional. “I want you all to know that I’m just so grateful. So grateful, because this could be it.”

