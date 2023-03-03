In case anyone was wondering, Michael B. Jordan and Winnipeg are all good.

Earlier this week, the “Creed III” director and star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and the host had him answer some of the least searched questions about him.

For some reason, first on the list was, “Does Michael B. Jordan love Winnipeg?”

“I don’t not love Winnipeg,” Jordan said, appearing confused.

New York may have "I ❤️ NY" but now Winnipeg has "I don't NOT ❤️ Winnipeg" cc: @jimmykimmel #Kimmel pic.twitter.com/JogBgTOFgP — Tourism Winnipeg (@TourismWPG) March 1, 2023

Whether or not Jordan even knows anything about Winnipeg, the city’s tourism department took the mention as an opportunity to promote themselves, even designing an “I Don’t Not ❤️ Winnipeg” T-shirt for him.