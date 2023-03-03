Click to share this via email

Cardi B loves her face tattoo.

The rapper took to Twitter Thursday to share a new photo showing off her inking of her son Wave’s name.

The name, in red ink and written in cursive, runs along Cardi’s jawline.

She captioned a pic: “I love my face tatt❤️”

I love my face tatt❤️ pic.twitter.com/OwrHz6LErr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 3, 2023

Fans may remember the tatt photo from Cardi and her husband Offset’s McDonald’s promo shoot, which they shared on Valentine’s Day.

In August, tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos took to Instagram to show a video of himself working on a tattoo on someone’s cheek, suggesting it was the musician.

She’d posted in January 2022:

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

As well as sharing 1-year-old Wave, Cardi and Offset are also parents to daughter Kulture, 4.