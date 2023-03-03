Kim Kardashian is feeling the burn, and she’s joined at the gym by Kelly Rowland.

The “Kardashians” star shared a selfie on Instagram Stories in which she and the Destiny’s Child co-founder show off their toned abs as they work out together.

“Nothing like working out w friends to keep you motivated 💋 @kellyrowland,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Rowland reposted the on her Instagram Stories, adding the caption, “FACTS!!!!”

In another shot, the pair were joined by Senada Greca, Kardashian’s personal trainer.

Kardashian also posted a brief video of herself doing pull-ups on a machine.

“Flip flop workout,” Kardashian wrote in the caption, tagging her personal trainer.

“Don’t judge!” she added. “We’re getting strong.”

