Kim Kardashian is feeling the burn, and she’s joined at the gym by Kelly Rowland.

The “Kardashians” star shared a selfie on Instagram Stories in which she and the Destiny’s Child co-founder show off their toned abs as they work out together.

“Nothing like working out w friends to keep you motivated 💋 @kellyrowland,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Rowland reposted the on her Instagram Stories, adding the caption, “FACTS!!!!”

In another shot, the pair were joined by Senada Greca, Kardashian’s personal trainer.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also posted a brief video of herself doing pull-ups on a machine.

“Flip flop workout,” Kardashian wrote in the caption, tagging her personal trainer.

“Don’t judge!” she added. “We’re getting strong.”