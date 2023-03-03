Shooting intimate scenes with your actual partner can be pretty awkward.

On Thursday night, Riley Keough appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to premiere her new series “Daisy Jones & the Six”, and talked about filming a sex scene with her real-life husband.

READ MORE: Riley Keough On Having ‘Premonitions’, Says She Knew She’d Marry Ben Smith-Petersen On Their Second Date

“The cameo came about because I have to have intercourse with a random person in the show, and the producers were like, ‘It would be so funny if it was your husband,'” she explained.

“Was that more or less awkward?” Meyers asked.

“It was more awkward!” Keough admitted. “I think they were thinking it would be less awkward, and then we got there and they’re like, ‘This is really uncomfortable.’

“For one, I’ve never had pretend sex with my husband,” she laughed. “And for two, you know, normally, typically, when you do these things and it’s somebody coming in for the day, you’re like, ‘Hello, nice to meet you,’ and you kind of get down to business and it’s very professional. But with him it was just, like, really… We were just giggling the whole time.”

READ MORE: Riley Keough Says She Was ‘In Tears For A Week’ Over Austin Butler’s Portrayal Of Grandfather Elvis Presley

Keough added,”It was so weird,” and explained, “In the scene—and this is a spoiler alert—in the scene, I’m not really enjoying it. And I really kept feeling inclined to be like, ‘In real life, it’s not like this.’ And I was like, ‘I’ll just keep that to myself.'”

The 33-year-old and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen have been married since 2015. Seven years later they secretly welcomed their first child together.