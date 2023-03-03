King Charles III was not impressed with Prince Harry’s accusations about Camilla in his bombshell book Spare, sources have said.

ET Canada confirmed this week that Harry and Meghan Markle had been asked to leave Frogmore Cottage.

Sources have now told The Mirror that the Camilla comments played a part in Charles’ decision to evict them from their U.K. residence.

The King was said to have started the eviction process from the five-bedroom cottage on the Windsor estate on January 11; the day after the much-talked about book was published.

An insider told the paper: “It was the last straw. Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father and he crossed with flagrant disregard anyway.

“The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line – it was the ultimate act of disrespect.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Out Together In First Joint Public Sighting Since ‘Spare’ Release

Harry made multiple references to Camilla in his book, before telling Anderson Cooper for a “60 Minutes” interview: “She was the villain, she was the third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image.”

Harry and Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana, had famously referred to Camilla as the third person in her marriage to Charles.

The boys lost their mom when they were ages 15 and 12. She tragically died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Diana and Charles were married from 1981-1996, before the now-King tied the knot with Camilla in 2005.

Cooper mentioned that in the book, Harry had written that he and William had begged their father not to marry Camilla.

When asked why, Harry said, “We didn’t think it was necessary, we thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good, and that if he was now with his person, that — surely that’s enough. Why go that far when you don’t necessarily need to?

“We wanted him to be happy and we saw how happy he was with her.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry Reveals The Thing That Got Him Into ‘A Lot Of Trouble’ With Meghan Markle When They First Started Dating

Harry wrote that Camilla had started campaigning in the British press to pave the way for a marriage, with him saying in the book that maybe she’d be “less dangerous” if she was happy.

As Cooper questioned how she was dangerous, Harry said, “Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image.

“That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

In the memoir, Harry accused Camilla, and even his father Charles at times, of using him or Prince William to get better tabloid coverage for themselves.

He added that the now-Queen Consort “sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.”