Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have a unique sort of competition.

In a Q&A interview with The Guardian, Douglas answered fan questions, and one of them was about his wife’s claim on “The Graham Norton Show” that she has him flash her when he loses to her at golf.

READ MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates ‘Best Date Night’ With Husband Michael Douglas

“The rules are I have to whip it out if I don’t hit it past the ladies’ tees, which I manage most of the time,” Douglas confirmed. “But there have been times when we’re playing alone, and have to give her a little show because we are competitive.”

He then added for clarification, “But only when I play with my wife.”

Also in the interview, Douglas was asked about a comment he recently made that he channels his characters through his hair.

“A long time ago, after ‘Black Rain’ (1989) with Ridley Scott – where I got this sort of Anglo-afro perm – my dear friend Jack Nicholson said: ‘What’s with your hair?’ I looked at him and said: ‘Wait a minute. You always act with your hair,'” he recalled. “‘Falling Down’ (1993) – I have a hairdresser to thank for deciding at the very last minute: ‘Let’s just go with a flat top.’ On Wall Street (1987), Pat Riley, the basketball coach for the Lakers, always had his hair greased back, so I thought the lizard look would work. A lot of times, I do lead with my hair.”

READ MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones Says ‘Each Year Gets Better And Better’ In Marriage To Michael Douglas

He was also asked about younger generations now associating him mostly with his role in the “Ant-Man” franchise.

“That was one of the reasons to do ‘Ant-Man’, other than I had never done a green screen-type movie. Most of my films have been R-rated – for adults only. I get a big kick out of having these kids pulling on my jacket, saying: ‘Hank Pym! Ant-Man!’ It’s as close to immortality an actor can get.”