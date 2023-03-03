Click to share this via email

Chase Stokes dropped by NBC’s “Today” on Friday, March 3 to promote the new season of his Netflix hit “Outer Banks”.

During his interview, Sheinelle Jones expanded the line of questioning into his personal life, asking about his rumoured romance with country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

“Right across the street, on ‘SNL’, we have a pretty good show planned for tomorrow night,” Jones said. “Kelsea Ballerini, she’ll be taking the stage. Going out on a limb here — are you a fan?”

Stokes replied: “Absolutely I’m a fan. Yeah, who isn’t a fan?”

Jones continued, stating, “For those of you who don’t know, they’re… dating?”

“Mmm-hmm,” Stokes replied, nodding in the affirmative to officially confirm they’re a couple.

We’re catching up with “Outer Banks” (@obxonnetflix) star Chase Stokes about the new season, his first acting gigs and more! pic.twitter.com/O7pW4TiiMN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 3, 2023

Stokes’ confirmation comes after he and Ballerini were photographed together Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, sitting in the stands to watch the New York Rangers take on the Ottawa Senators.

In the photos, the couple smile as they snuggle up together, with Stokes seen resting his hand on Ballerini’s knee.

Ballerini will be taking to the stage as musical guest for this weekend’s edition of “Saturday Night Live”, airing Saturday, March 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.