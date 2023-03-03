Click to share this via email

The 50th anniversary of hip hop will be celebrated with a special star-studded performance at the upcoming Juno Awards, featuring an array of Canada’s best-known rap performers.

The performance is being written and produced by Kardinal Offishall, who will be joined by Choclair, DJ Mel Boogie, Dream Warriors, Haviah Mighty, Maestro Fresh Wes, Michie Mee and TOBi.

“The history of hip hop around the world is incredibly rich, with so many distinct voices contributing to the narrative,” said Kardinal Offishall in a statement.

“It’s an honour to be able to help tell this story through a distinctly Canadian lens and celebrate this important cultural milestone at the 2023 Juno Awards,” he added.

In addition, Ryan Reynolds is scheduled to make a virtual appearance to induct Nickelback into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame, with the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid to present the honour live.

Meanwhile, Simu Liu is returning for his second consecutive year as host.

The 2023 Juno Awards will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday, March 13, and will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.