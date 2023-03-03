Leonardo DiCaprio may be pushing 50, but he’s hitting the Paris nightclub scene like a man 20 years younger.

The “Revenant” Oscar winner, 48, was spotted partying during Paris Fashion Week in the Le Piaf nightclub, with the Daily Mail reporting that he “enjoyed a night out partying” with models Maya Jama and Rose Bertram, both 28.

As the Mail points out, DiCaprio has been linked romantically with both women in recent weeks, joking that DiCaprio has been expanding his dating pool to women over the age of 25.

Photos taken at the club indicate that DiCaprio and both women were there at the same time.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Rose Bertram

Maya Jama

A source recently told The Sun that Jama and DiCaprio have reportedly been spending a lot of time together, including a late-night romp in London during the BAFTAs.

“Maya’s schedule is ridiculously busy at the moment but she is making time to work hard and play hard. She had a really late night on Saturday with Leo and his mates at the Firehouse for his pre-BAFTA party. She couldn’t possibly turn down that opportunity,” the source said.

“But she was ready to go again on Sunday night,” the source added. “Leo flew into London for the BAFTA events and was out at Annabel’s, where he saw Maya again. They were two of the last people left standing at the late-night event. They really know how to party.”