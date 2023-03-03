Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Taylor Swift has given the Swifties an inside look at the making of the “Lavender Haze” music video.

The music video was written and directed by Swift. It featured Dominican-American model Laith Ashley as her love interest.

Taylor Swift on set for ‘Lavender Haze’ — Photo: Taylor Swift/YouTube

The behind-the-scenes footage shows the “Midnights” songstress meeting her love interest in the music video, Laith Ashley, for the first time while on set.

“You’re gonna do lots of fun stuff, but this is gonna be really boring,” explained Taylor while discussing the opening bedroom scene with Ashley.

Ashley later spoke glowing words of Swift, explaining that she didn’t treat him like a throwaway model while filming.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Comments On Resurfaced Video Of Hailey Bieber Shading Taylor Swift

“I didn’t expect for her to share anything with me, ’cause I was just like, I’m just here for.. I don’t want to say I’m a prop, but just a model. But she was just so warm and down to earth. Regular person, just like everybody else.”

As Swift further explains the music video, she excitably describes the “powder party” scene to the cast and crew before realizing how the phrase “powder party” sounds.

Taylor Swift on the set of ‘Lavender Haze’ — Photo: Taylor Swift/YouTube

“And then we’re gonna explode into this powder party later. Not.. I mean..” said Taylor as the entire crew and set actors laughed.

The behind-the-scenes footage features many scenes of Taylor acting and directing the video.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Hudson & More Dramatically Read Taylor Swift Lyrics

“Lavender Haze” debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 following the release of her massively successful 10th studio album, “Midnights”.