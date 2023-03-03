Bruce Willis’ health issues aren’t keeping him from getting out there.

On Thursday, the 67-year-old actor was spotted out in public for the first time since his family revealed his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Family Says The Actor’s Condition Has Progressed To Frontotemporal Dementia

The Daily Mail obtained photos and of the actor walking about in Santa Monica, before getting into a car.

Bruce Willis seen for the first time since his dementia diagnosis was revealed https://t.co/HIzi0FAfUn pic.twitter.com/7SzqwqlUmR — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 2, 2023

Willis was last seen out back in January, enjoying lunch with friends in Los Angeles.

On Feb. 16, his family, including wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters released a statement revealing his dementia diagnosis.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the said. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Is Working With Dementia Specialist After Actor’s FTD Diagnosis

They added, “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

Willis officially retired from acting last spring, after his family announced his diagnosis at the time with aphasia.